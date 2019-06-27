'Huawei's vulnerabilities create bug door'

Video

Robert Strayer, the US deputy assistant secretary for cyber and communications, says a UK report has highlighted "serious and systematic defects in Huawei's cyber-security, engineering and competence".

The US government has argued that the Chinese company - the world's largest maker of telecoms equipment and the second biggest smartphone maker - poses a security risk. Several countries have raised concerns that Huawei equipment could be used by China for surveillance, allegations the company has vehemently denied.

But Mr Strayer told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi that Huawei's vulnerabilities created "a bug door" which ultimately, could be used by China's communist rulers who would be the "arbiter" over their use rather than the company itself.

Huawei has said its work does not pose any threats and that it is independent from the Chinese government.

