The jumping space robot and other news
The jumping space robot SpaceBok and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:

  • Virgin Galactic announces its plans to go public in a merger with a New York-listed investment firm
  • British Airways is fined £183m ($230m) after half a million of its customers’ details were compromised in a security breach last year
  • European Space Agency unveiled a bouncing bot destined for the stars. The aptly named SpaceBok could navigate the Moon, Mars or asteroids by hopping about rough terrain.

  • 12 Jul 2019
