The jumping space robot and other news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The jumping space robot SpaceBok and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:
- Virgin Galactic announces its plans to go public in a merger with a New York-listed investment firm
- British Airways is fined £183m ($230m) after half a million of its customers’ details were compromised in a security breach last year
- European Space Agency unveiled a bouncing bot destined for the stars. The aptly named SpaceBok could navigate the Moon, Mars or asteroids by hopping about rough terrain.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window