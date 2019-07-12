The jumping space robot and other news

Video

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:

Virgin Galactic announces its plans to go public in a merger with a New York-listed investment firm

British Airways is fined £183m ($230m) after half a million of its customers’ details were compromised in a security breach last year

European Space Agency unveiled a bouncing bot destined for the stars. The aptly named SpaceBok could navigate the Moon, Mars or asteroids by hopping about rough terrain.

