Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monsters and power-ups in new go-kart experience
An experience which allows go-kart drivers to race against each other while shooting virtual monsters and picking up power-ups has been developed.
Drivers wear a Magic Leap headset which allows them to see the augmented reality elements of the track.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window