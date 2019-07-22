Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why 3D printing could be key to a Moon base
The European Space Agency (Esa) is researching technologies based on 3D printing to see how materials found on the lunar surface could be made into products to help with habitation on the Moon.
Dusty powered rock found on the Moon’s surface could be made into construction materials, explains the Esa’s James Carpenter.
BBC Click finds out more
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window