Hybrid drone can glide and hover, plus other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:
- Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency, Libra, comes under attack at a US Senate hearing
- New emojis, including a wheelchair user and people with a hearing aid, are revealed
- A hybrid drone which can hover, glide and takes-off vertically has been developed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
19 Jul 2019
