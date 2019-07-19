Hybrid drone can glide and hover, plus other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hovering, gliding drone takes-off and other tech news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:

  • Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency, Libra, comes under attack at a US Senate hearing
  • New emojis, including a wheelchair user and people with a hearing aid, are revealed
  • A hybrid drone which can hover, glide and takes-off vertically has been developed

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 19 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Moon hoax? Five reasons why the landings were real