Moon hoax? Five reasons why the landings were real
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Moon hoax? Five reasons why the landings were real

Fifty years since the Apollo 11 mission put astronauts on the Moon, conspiracy theories still abound about whether humans actually reached the lunar surface.

BBC Click speaks to experts to dispel some of the myths surrounding the lunar landings.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 18 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Apollo 11: Michael Collins on Moon mission