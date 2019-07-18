Media player
Video
Moon hoax? Five reasons why the landings were real
Fifty years since the Apollo 11 mission put astronauts on the Moon, conspiracy theories still abound about whether humans actually reached the lunar surface.
BBC Click speaks to experts to dispel some of the myths surrounding the lunar landings.
18 Jul 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window