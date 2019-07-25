The Nasa astronauts on a mythical Mars mission

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Nasa astronauts on a mythical mission to Mars moon
Nasa is finding out how people cope with the demands of long space missions at its Human Exploration Research Analog (Hera).
For 45 days a crew of four people live in a habitat which simulates a mission to Phobos, a moon that orbits the planet Mars.
The crew carry out daily maintenance tasks on board, enjoy views of space from the capsule window and keep in contact with mission control via a five minute delay, meaning that a response to a communication takes 10 minutes.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-48845758/the-nasa-astronauts-on-a-mythical-mission-to-mars-moonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window