Taking Nasa's space buggies for a spin
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly takes a ride in some of Nasa's latest vehicles including a buggy designed to tackle the jagged surface of the Moon.
One car is driven using a steering wheel and joystick enabling it to be driven in any direction. But how do they cope driving on Earth?
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
01 Aug 2019
