New Hyperloop speed record set and other news

Video

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including;

The US Justice Department launches a probe against tech giants it fears may have harmed competition and stunted innovation by being too big

Facebook agrees to pay £4bn ($5bn) to settle privacy concerns, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal

During SpaceX’s annual Hyperloop competition, a pod designed by the Technical University of Munich reached a record top speed of 288mph (463km/h) - but soon after exploded

