TikTok stars 'exploit' young fans for gifts worth hundreds of pounds
A BBC investigation has found influencers on the social media app TikTok are promising to share their phone numbers and other personal contact with young fans in exchange for virtual items.
The practice has become known as gift-baiting.
Some fans say they feel pressured to spend hundreds of pounds.
The BBC's cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy has the details.
03 Jul 2019
