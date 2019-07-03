Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man pours water on Baidu chief
A man poured a bottle of water over Baidu chief executive Robin Li during an on-stage presentation.
It happened at the opening of the Chinese search giant's annual conference on Wednesday.
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window