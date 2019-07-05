Viewers can choose the story in BBC tech programme

Media player
The BBC technology programme Click has created a fully interactive News show to mark their 1,000 episode.
Viewers can choose what direction the episode goes in, with multiple options given at each step and there are several million possible routes that the viewer can experience.
Read more about how the show was made
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
05 Jul 2019
