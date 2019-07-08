Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are robots getting better at football?
Robocup 2019, the world cup for autonomous robots, has been taking place in Sydney.
The event attracts young programmers, engineers and software developers from across the globe.
Organisers say that by 2050 they want robots to be able to play - and beat - the best human team in the world.
So are robots significantly improving their skills in the beautiful game?
Video by Simon Atkinson and Hywel Griffith.
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window