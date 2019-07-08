Are robots getting better at football?
Robocup 2019, the world cup for autonomous robots, has been taking place in Sydney.

The event attracts young programmers, engineers and software developers from across the globe.

Organisers say that by 2050 they want robots to be able to play - and beat - the best human team in the world.

So are robots significantly improving their skills in the beautiful game?

Video by Simon Atkinson and Hywel Griffith.

