'My proton beam therapy diary'
Rory Cellan-Jones: 'My proton beam therapy diary'

Technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has been having proton beam therapy for a tumour in his eye, at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre on the Wirral, the only place in the UK to offer this treatment for the eye.

He kept a video diary of his experience, as he awaits the first set of results.

Edited by Dougal Shaw

  • 12 Jul 2019
