Will Ford's new truck persuade people to go electric?
Ford is opening up about its plans to develop an all electric version of America’s best selling vehicle – the F150 pick-up truck.

While the company didn’t say when it will be available or what the range will be, on Tuesday it released a video showing for the first time a mock-up towing a million pounds of train.

  • 23 Jul 2019