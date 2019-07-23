Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will Ford's new truck persuade people to go electric
Ford is opening up about its plans to develop an all electric version of America’s best selling vehicle – the F150 pick-up truck.
While the company didn’t say when it will be available or what the range will be, on Tuesday it released a video showing for the first time a mock-up towing a million pounds of train.
23 Jul 2019
