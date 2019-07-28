British 15-year-old becomes gaming millionaire
Fortnite World Cup: 15-year-old Brit Jaden Ashman is gaming millionaire

Fifteen-year-old Jaden Ashman has won half of $2.25 million (£1.8m) after coming second with his teammate in the Fortnite World Cup finals.

He started playing the game on the day it came out and spent as many as eight hours daily practising in his room.

Forty million players attempted to qualify over 10 weeks of online competition.

The singles final takes place on Sunday.

  • 28 Jul 2019
