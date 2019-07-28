British 15-year-old becomes gaming millionaire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fortnite World Cup: 15-year-old Brit Jaden Ashman is gaming millionaire
Fifteen-year-old Jaden Ashman has won half of $2.25 million (£1.8m) after coming second with his teammate in the Fortnite World Cup finals.
He started playing the game on the day it came out and spent as many as eight hours daily practising in his room.
Forty million players attempted to qualify over 10 weeks of online competition.
The singles final takes place on Sunday.
-
28 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-49143447/fortnite-world-cup-15-year-old-brit-jaden-ashman-is-gaming-millionaireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window