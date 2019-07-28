Teenage gaming millionaire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jaden,15, becomes gaming millionaire

British teenager Jaden Ashman will split $2.25m (£1.8m) from the Fortnite World Cup with his Dutch partner.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Jul 2019