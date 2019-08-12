E-tongue puts fiery foods to the test

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Electronic tongue puts fiery foods to the test
An electronic tongue which detects capsaicin - the part of chillies that makes them hot - could help change how spicy foods are tested by the food industry.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window