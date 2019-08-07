Hands on with Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 smartphones

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Galaxy Note 10: Hands on with Samsung's two new smartphones
Samsung has unveiled two versions of its pen-enabled Galaxy Note 10 smartphones - one of which has a huge 6.8in (17.3cm) screen.
The South Korean firm botched the launch of the Galaxy Fold and has said there had been "weak sales momentum" for its Galaxy S10 range.
So it is hoping the new products can help turn its fortunes around, as Rory Cellan-Jones reports.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-49265250/galaxy-note-10-hands-on-with-samsung-s-two-new-smartphonesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window