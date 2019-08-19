E-Scooters: Should they be legal on public roads?
E-scooters and e-skateboards have been riding around many of the world's city streets.

But while some countries have welcomed them, they are illegal to ride on public roads and pavements in the UK.

Some riders are now calling for regulation rather than an outright ban.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 19 Aug 2019
