Contactless cards could get fingerprint upgrade

New technology that could give a further layer of security when using a bank card has been trialled.

A fingerprint reader is built into the card itself. It stores the details of your fingerprint and checks it is you using the card each time you make a purchase.

Cards using this biometric system could be rolled out as soon as next year and may enable you to make purchases up to the value of your credit limit.

  • 22 Aug 2019
