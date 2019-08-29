Media player
Dementia app aims to spark chats about the disease
An estimated 850,000 people in the UK have dementia. It affects memory, spatial awareness and facial recognition.
Dementia First Hand is a new virtual reality app which aims to educate people about and raise awareness of dementia.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
29 Aug 2019
