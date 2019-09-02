Why Gothic arches could inspire modern buildings

Media player
How Gothic cathedrals can inspire modern architecture
Floors which use an arched design can be thinner, lighter and use fewer materials than conventional slabs which use steel reinforcement.
The design could also allow them to be made out of non-traditional materials.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
