Lego droid orchestra performs Star Wars and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Co-founder and chief executive of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has his own account on the service briefly hacked
- A British inventor delivers a letter from the UK mainland to the Isle of Wight using a jet-powered suit
- Conductor and programmer Sam Battle recreates the iconic Star Wars theme with Lego droids
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
06 Sep 2019
