Rebellion's Sniper Elite VR game previewed
Rebellion, the developers behind Sniper Elite have developed a virtual reality version of their World War II sniping simulator.
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at a demo of the game using a PSVR rig.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
17 Sep 2019
