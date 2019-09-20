Robotic fish aims to scare invasive species

Video

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

An ex-Google engineer, who worked with the US military programme Project Maven, calls for ban on "killer robots" in war zones

An algorithm designed to spot bullying on Twitter has a 90% accuracy rate say researchers

A robotic fish has been designed to frighten the invasive Mosquitofish and reduce their ability to reproduce

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick