World’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at the week's best technology stories including;
- Amazon announced that Alexa will soon be able to bring the voices of Samuel L Jackson and other celebrities into your home
- The Port of Antwerp has unveiled a hybrid - hydrogen-diesel tugboat to replace the gas guzzling diesel-only ones, usually used to guide container ships
- Facebook said it would not fact check politicians. The social media giant said posts by politicians were "newsworthy" and should "be seen and heard"
27 Sep 2019