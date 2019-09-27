World’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at the week's best technology stories including;

  • Amazon announced that Alexa will soon be able to bring the voices of Samuel L Jackson and other celebrities into your home
  • The Port of Antwerp has unveiled a hybrid - hydrogen-diesel tugboat to replace the gas guzzling diesel-only ones, usually used to guide container ships
  • Facebook said it would not fact check politicians. The social media giant said posts by politicians were "newsworthy" and should "be seen and heard"

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 27 Sep 2019
Go to next video: How Hong Kong protesters avoid police surveillance