Hands-on with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 11 range of handsets, which feature more cameras than before and a processor that has been updated to be faster while consuming less power.
But it did not launch a 5G model, and some rumoured features were missing.
The BBC's Dave Lee went hands-on with the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, to share his first impressions.
10 Sep 2019
