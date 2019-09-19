The cheat hackers ‘ruining’ gaming for others

The cheat hackers ‘ruining’ gaming for everyone else
Hackers around the world, often teenagers, are making thousands by creating and selling games cheats to a growing market.

The most recent survey suggests that around a third of gamers admit to using them to improve their chances online.

Cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy went to play a game with a cheat hacker to find out how the 17-year-old makes thousands of dollars a month through his underground business.

Last week, in China, four alleged hackers were arrested for similar offences.

Cyber-security reporter: Joe Tidy

Video journalist: Harriet Bradshaw

  • 19 Sep 2019
