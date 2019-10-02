Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The new high-tech way to recycle old clothes
A Swedish recycling mill has developed a new way to reprocess old clothes.
Used cotton fabrics are separated and "de-dyed" to remove colour before being turned into a pulp called circulose.
The pulp is dried and then sold to textile companies to make thread. Garments made using this process can be recycled several more times.
With some 80 billion items of clothing produced globally each year, there is a huge potential for recycling.
BBC Click find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window