AI 'will affect generations to come'

Video

Brad Smith is President of Microsoft and a long serving tech industry insider. He believes the way in which we develop and regulate Artificial Intelligence will affect the human race for generations to come.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "If we get it wrong, every generation that follows will likely pay a price for our mistakes."

In order to tackle the ethical questions thinking and learning machines will pose for us, Mr Smith believes that not just tech the sector but all areas of human endeavour and thought will need to come together to devise rules and laws around this area of research.

