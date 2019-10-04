Media player
Smart glove treats osteoarthritis and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at the week's best technology stories including;
- The European Court of Justice ruled that courts in the EU can order Facebook to remove users comments that have been deemed illegal.
- Elon Musk unveiled Starship, a shuttle intended to carry crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars and Beyond.
- Osteoarthritis patients are testing out the world’s first smart glove for at-home treatment thanks to a pilot scheme with hospitals in Madrid.
04 Oct 2019
