Gymnastic robot smoothly twists and somersaults
Boston Dynamics Atlas robot twists and somersaults

US robotics firm Boston Dynamics has developed new techniques to let its Atlas robot blend together the movements of gymnastic routines more smoothly.

The company has also just released another one of its machines - the robo-dog Spot - for use by industry for the first time.

  • 25 Sep 2019
