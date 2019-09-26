Amazon announces Alexa-integrated glasses, ring
As part of Amazon's Day 1 Editions, the company has launched a pair of Alexa-integrated glasses, called the Echo Frames, and an Alexa-integrated ring, called the Echo Loop.

The Day 1 Editions is similar to a beta program where select customers are able to try out new products and give the company feedback.

