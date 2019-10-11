Media player
Beef grown in space and other tech news
BBC Click's Kitty Knowles looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Three scientists are awarded the Nobel chemistry prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries
- A global professional drone racing league unveils its first autonomous drone
- Lab-grown beef is 3D printed on the International Space Station
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
11 Oct 2019
