Beef grown in space and other tech news

BBC Click's Kitty Knowles looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Three scientists are awarded the Nobel chemistry prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries
  • A global professional drone racing league unveils its first autonomous drone
  • Lab-grown beef is 3D printed on the International Space Station

  • 11 Oct 2019
