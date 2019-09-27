Can AR goggles make swimming more fun?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can AR goggles make swimming more fun?

Augmented reality goggles that can help swimmers track their swim time and distance have been put to the test by BBC Click's Chris Fox.

The Form swim goggles were developed by former competitive swimmer Dan Eisenhardt, while UK firm Swim AR is working on a similar device that can clip on to any pair of goggles.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Camera: Joe Allen

  • 27 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Inside the selfie factory for influencers