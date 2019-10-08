Media player
Turning the John Wick movies into a video game
John Wick's blend of super-choreographed gunplay and Keanu Reeves's charisma has so far spawned three movies and now a video game.
The game, John Wick Hex, translates the film's fast paced combat into a top-down strategy game.
BBC Click's Mark Cieslak finds out more and talks to the creator of the game, Mike Bithell.
08 Oct 2019
