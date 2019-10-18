Robot learns to deliver packages, plus other news
Robot learns to deliver packages, plus other tech news

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • A robotic hand solves a Rubik's cube
  • Nasa unveils a new prototype spacesuit which could be worn by astronauts on the Moon
  • A robot learns to how identify a package, avoid obstacles while it walks and place it in its final location

