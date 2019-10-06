To the Moon, Mars and beyond
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

To the Moon, Mars and beyond

Elon Musk's new Starship and the rest of the week's tech news, with BBC Click's Paul Carter.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Oct 2019