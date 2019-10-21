Video

A device which allows the audience to have their own mixing desk at a concert is being used at Elton John’s final tour.

Individual instrument tracks from backstage are transmitted via radio signals to the device and then synchronised with the sound being sent - meaning there is no delay.

Audience members can then mix the music on their smartphones in real time, allowing certain instruments or vocals to be made louder than others.

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab finds out more.

