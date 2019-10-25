India's facial recognition plan and other news
Video

India's facial recognition plan and other tech news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • India prepares for the world's biggest facial recognition system
  • Jeff Bezos announces his space company, Blue Origin, is teaming up with aerospace giants to build a lander to take astronauts back to the Moon
  • Air taxis take another step forward with a test of a five-seater prototype

