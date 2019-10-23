Media player
Amy Webb: Three things women need to know about for 2030
Amy Webb is a renowned futurist - she looks back at the past and scours data to figure out what might be round the corner.
These are the three things she thinks are most important for us to know about right now, to help make 2030 a better place.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and use #100Women.
23 Oct 2019
