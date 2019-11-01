Media player
Smart glasses aim to remove distractions, plus other news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Twitter announces plans to ban all political advertising worldwide
- Samsung teases a flip smartphone with a foldable screen
- Smart glasses which aim to increase concentration by removing distractions are created
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
01 Nov 2019
