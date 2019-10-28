Avatars: Are we ready for our digital twins?

Video

When most of us think of avatars, we imagine a tall, blue movie character.

Today they are being used in a very different way. Our digital doubles could soon be working for us, or maybe even replacing us, according to the US tech industry.

But could it lead to women becoming nothing more than digital objects, with beauty standards designed by men sat behind a screen?

BBC 100 Women's Amelia Hemphill goes to LA to make her own avatar, and enters the dystopian world occupied by our digital twins.

Watch the full documentary 'My Avatar & Me' by Amelia Hemphill, Sebastien Rabas, Katie Arnold and Owen Kean for BBC 100 Women on BBC iPlayer