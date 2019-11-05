Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US comedian Jim Meskimen's deepfake video
US comedian Jim Meskimen has used his impressionist skills to help create a deepfake video.
Deepfakes are fake videos of others created using machine learning.
Meskimen recorded a video of 20 different impressions.
Over 20,000 images for each face were used to train the system and create the deepfake video.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
05 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window