Urchinbot could help ocean clean-up and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Urchinbot could help ocean clean-up and other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • UK drone pilots have until the end of November to register with the Civil Aviation Authority
  • US researchers say they have 3D-printed skin containing blood vessels
  • An UrchinBot which could eventually help in ocean clean-ups is unveiled

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 09 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Viral video deepfakes celebrities