Berlin Wall VR: ‘Looking into my grandma’s eyes’
Berlin Wall VR: ‘I was looking into my grandma’s eyes’

Descendants of those who experienced the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall have been given the chance to step inside photographs and be transported back to virtual recreations of their families’ stories.

The virtual reality project used hundreds of photos to reconstruct 3D models.

The Berlin Wall divided the German city from 1961 to 1989.

  • 09 Nov 2019
