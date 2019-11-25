5G: Could it reduce our ability to predict storms?
The roll-out of 5G mobile data has begun, but the European Space Agency and other meteorologists are worried that the frequencies allocated for it could interfere with their ability to predict hurricanes and other weather patterns.

A mobile industry group has previously said the claims are “unfounded”.

