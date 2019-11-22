Solar energy breakthrough and other news

Video

BBC Click's Kitty Knowles looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Iran enforces a near-total internet blackout following protests against rising petrol prices leaving almost 80 million people without online access

LG tests 25 of its Cloi robots at Seoul’s National University Hospital as part of a three month trial. The bots will provide video support to young patients

Heliogen, a Bill Gates backed startup, claims a breakthrough in its solar energy technology which uses computer vision to position a field of mirrors to concentrate energy at temperatures of over 1,000C (1,832F)

