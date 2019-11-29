Video

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:

Uber will not have its licence to operate in London renewed. The company says it is appealing against the decision

Google fires four employees in what it says is related to data security and employee safety. Those people who lost their jobs said they were being punished for "speaking out".

Jet suit inventor, Richard Browning, flies from a Royal Navy ship

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick