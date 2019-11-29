Media player
Jet suit man flies off Royal Navy ship and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including:
- Uber will not have its licence to operate in London renewed. The company says it is appealing against the decision
- Google fires four employees in what it says is related to data security and employee safety. Those people who lost their jobs said they were being punished for "speaking out".
- Jet suit inventor, Richard Browning, flies from a Royal Navy ship
